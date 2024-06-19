The Canadian government today (Wednesday) declared the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.

"Our government has made the decision to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code," Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said at a news conference.

LeBlanc accused the Iranian government of having "consistently displayed disregard for human rights both inside and outside of Iran, as well as a willingness to destabilize the international rules-based order."

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly warned Canadian citizens not to travel to Iran and stated, "For those who are in Iran right now. It's time to come back home."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed the Canadian announcement.

"Iran, and its terror infrastructure, must be held accountable for the crimes and atrocities they have committed and the terrorism they are spreading across the Middle East and around the world," Katz wrote on X,

"I will continue to lead the campaign to call out the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for what it is: the largest terrorist organization in the world. Stop Iran now before it’s too late," he said.