Minister of Defense Israel Katz visited the Technical Intelligence and Spoils Collection Unit on Sunday and was briefed by the commanders of the unit about its intelligence and operational activities.

The Minister revealed a document that attests to Iran's support for the October 7th Massacre. "I am here visiting the Technical Intelligence and Spoils Collection Unit, a special unit created during the Swords of Iron War and based on reservists who bring extensive knowlage from their civilian fields and developed a national ability that didn't exist before - an intelligiance capability that currently holds critical matireials that were physically collected from deep in the field: the archives of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other senisitive intelligiance materials.

"Today, for the first time, I present a call log that was found in the Hamas tunnels in Gaza, which proves a direct connection between Iran and Yahyeh Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, showing Iran's support for Hamas's plan to destroy Israel. In the document, they demand that the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp's Quds Force transfer 500 million dollars for the destruction of Israel," Katz related.

He added: "The head of the Palestinian wing in the IRGC, Ezadi, complied with the request and answered that, despite Iran's tough economic state and the Iranian population's distress, it will continue to transfer funds to Hamas since the fight against Israel and the US is the Iranian regime's top priority."

Katz concluded: "The conclusion is clear: Iran is the head of the snake and despite all its denials in recent days, even now, it sponsors and advances terror on all fronts, from Gaza, through Lebanon, Judea, and Samaria, and now with the Houthis in Yemen as well under the flag of destroying Israel. Israel will do everything to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and will continue to hit its agents in the area until the Iranian axis of evil is crushed and collapsed."