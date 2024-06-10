The IDF confirmed that a military drone was shot down over Lebanon.

"A short while ago, a surface-to-air missile was launched toward an IAF UAV that was operating in Lebanese airspace. As a result, the UAV was damaged and fell in Lebanese territory," the IDF Spokesperson stated.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed that the drone it shot down was an advanced Israeli Hermes 900 model.

This is the fifth time that an Israeli drone has been shot down in Lebanon since the beginning of the Swords of Iron war.

Earlier today (Monday), four drones were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted two suspicious aerial targets over the coast of Nahariya. No alerts sounded according to protocol.

Two additional targets that crossed from Lebanon fell in the area of Kabri. As a result, a fire broke out and damage was caused in the area. The incident is under review.

During the late morning and early afternoon, numerous anti-tank missile launches were identified toward the areas of Manara, Yir'on, Avivim, Margaliot, and Yiftach in northern Israel. Several hits were identified on structures in the areas of Manara and Yir'on. Additionally, fires broke out in the areas of Yir'on, Yiftach and Manara. The fire in Manara was extinguished shortly afterward.

Earlier today, IDF artillery fired to remove threats in the areas of Salhani, Ayta ash Shab, and Hanine in southern Lebanon.