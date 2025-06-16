The Israeli Navy’s missile boat flotilla intercepted eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran towards Israel on Sunday night, using the new 'Barak Magen' air defense system.

This marks the first operational use of the 'Barak Magen' system and its long-range 'LRAD' interceptor, both of which are installed on the Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class missile ships.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, the system provides a broad defensive capability against a variety of threats, including cruise missiles, UAVs, anti-ship missiles, and steep-trajectory threats.

Since the start of the military operation, Israeli Navy vessels have intercepted approximately 25 UAVs that posed a threat to Israeli civilians. The missile boat flotilla (Flotilla 3) operates in close coordination with the Israeli Air Force and is deployed across all arenas, serving as a significant force multiplier in the mission to protect Israel's skies.