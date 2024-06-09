Two British newspapers, The Telegraph and The Observer, feature on the front page of their Sunday edition a photo of Noa Argamani reuniting with her father Yaakov, after she was freed from Hamas captivity during Saturday’s heroic operation in Nuseirat.

The Telegraph printed the following caption above the photo, “Daring raid frees Nova festival hostages”. Alongside Argamani, hostages Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Andrey Kozlov were rescued as well. All four were kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7.

Noa Argamani’s kidnapping became one of the symbols of Hamas’ attack on Israel. On October 7, a video was published of Argamani and her boyfriend Avinatan Or being kidnapped from the Nova music festival.

In the video, Noa could be seen screaming in terror and reaching for Avinatan as she was driven away on the back of a motorcycle.

In early November, The Sun paper published the names and photos of 32 children who were kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and told the stories of some of them.

The Telegraph featured a picture posted by the Israeli government of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists.

The harrowing photo appeared on page 3 of the newspaper on October 13, and its front page featured the text that accompanied the Israeli government’s tweet of the photo: “This is the most difficult image we’ve ever posted. As we are writing this we are shaking. We went back and forth about posting this, but we need each and every one of you to know. This happened.”

In late November, British newspapers featured the picture of Kfir Bibas, an infant who was captured by Hamas.

Kfir was to have been released, along with his parents and older brother Ariel, as part of the prisoner exchange deal in late November, but the family was later informed that their loved ones would not be among the hostages brought back.

Kfir and Ariel are the only two infants who remain in Hamas captivity, as the other children were freed during the November exchange deal.