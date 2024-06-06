Hamas has rejected the Israeli proposal for a prisoner swap and temporary ceasefire, Asharq Al-Awsat reported Thursday morning.

Sources in the Hamas terror group have claimed that the decision was made due to an understanding that the Israeli proposal is inherently different than the one presented by US President Joe Biden.

A memorandum sent to the various terror groups on Wednesday and shown to Asharq Al-Awsat claimed that the agreement "does not promise a permanent ceasefire, the occupation's forces will remain in Gaza, and when they receive the hostages, they will renew the destruction against our nation."

Hamas has promised multiple times that it intends to carry out repeat "October 7" massacres until Israel is annihilated. The Palestinian Authority has also threatened "100 October 7ths" in the future.

Israeli leadership has stated that such a goal on Hamas' part is unacceptable, and Israel will destroy the Hamas terror group so as to prevent repeated massacres against its citizens.