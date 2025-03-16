Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night held an in-depth discussion on the matter of the hostages, attended by ministers, the negotiating team, and the leaders of Israel's defense echelon.

Following the discussion, Netanyahu instructed the negotiating team to prepare for continued talks for the immediate release of 11 living hostages and approximately half of the deceased hostages, as per the mediators' response to US envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal.

On Friday evening, Witkoff said that Hamas is making "unrealistic" demands behind the scenes, despite publicly expressing willingness to release hostage Edan Alexander and the remains of four dual-citizen hostages.

"Hamas is making a very poor gamble by believing that time is on its side. That is not the case. Hamas is well aware of the deadline and must understand that we will respond accordingly if it passes," Witkoff warned.

He added, "According to the mediation proposal, Hamas will release live hostages in exchange for prisoners based on previous formulas. The first stage of the ceasefire will be extended to allow for the resumption of significant humanitarian aid, and the US will work to achieve a stable solution to the ongoing conflict during the extended ceasefire period."

"Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly declaring flexibility while secretly presenting demands that are completely impossible without a permanent ceasefire," he stated.

On Thursday, it was reported that under Witkoff's newest proposal, the ceasefire would be extended by 50 days and Israel would release convicted terrorists, in exchange for the release of a number of hostages.

During this period, talks would resume on the deal's second stage, which would see Israel withdraw completely from Gaza, despite Hamas' repeated violations of the ceasefire.