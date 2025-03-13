US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has proposed a new framework for releasing the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and extending the ceasefire deal.

According to a source familiar with the offer, the ceasefire would be extended by 50 days and Israel would release convicted terrorists, in exchange for the release of a number of hostages.

During this period, talks would resume on the deal's second stage, which would see Israel withdraw completely from Gaza, despite Hamas' repeated violations of the ceasefire.

The number of hostages to be released under this proposal is not yet clear, though there are indications that five living hostages and nine deceased hostages may be released, among them US citizens.

Hamas rejected a previous proposal to extend the ceasefire by two months in exchange for half of the hostages released at the start of the two months and half at the end. The terror group also rejected a US proposal to extend the ceasefire by two months in exchange for the release of ten hostages.