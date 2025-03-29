The Hamas terror group has agreed to Egypt's proposal for a ceasefire, under which humanitarian aid will be brought into Gaza and negotiations will restart on the second stage of the ceasefire deal, Al-Arabay Al-Jadeed reported.

According to the Egyptian sources, Hamas has agreed to release American-Israeli Edan Alexander as well as four other hostages, only some of whom are alive.

The newspaper also reported that Hamas rejected the US offer for Hamas leadership to exit Gaza in exchange for promises that they will not be assassinated by Israel.

The description "Hamas leadership" are senior Al-Qassem Brigade officials, who will receive monetary compensation if they accept the US offer.

The list of Hamas officials includes Mohammed Sinwar, leader of Hamas in Gaza, Mohammed Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade, and Iz a-Din Haddad, commander of the Gaza Brigade.