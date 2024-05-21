Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Advisor on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, threatened Israel with more massacres.

“If the Palestinian cause will not be justly, comprehensively, and permanently resolved, at least on the basis of international legitimacy, at least on the basis of the UN resolutions, then October 7 can repeat itself 100 times, and perhaps even more seriously,” Habbash said in a video posted to his Facebook page on May 18, and translated by Palestinian Media Watch.

Habbash, like many PA officials, has a history of inciting statements against Israel.

In 2017, he blasted the security measures taken by Israel following a terror attack on the Temple Mount, saying they constitute a blatant violation of the conventions and decisions of international institutions regarding the status of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

Also that year, Habbash gave a sermon which was attended by Abbas himself, during which he warned the US against moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Doing so, Habbash said at the time, would be a “declaration of war”.

In 2018, he compared Israel’s restrictions on access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Nazi methods.