The Al Mayadeen news outlet, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that on Thursday, two ships were attacked near the Maldives.

The report claimed that the ships were "Israeli-owned."

One of the ships, the Chem Silicon, belongs to the Ace company, while the second is the Pacific Gold, owned by Eastern.

Both carried petroleum and are believed to have been sailing under the Liberian flag.

Al Mayadeen said that according to its sources, one of the ships was targeted northwest of the Maldives, while the other was targeted near the port of Kochi.