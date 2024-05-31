Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Friday announced that he would conclude his term as ambassador this summer.

Erdan will conclude a four-year tenure at the United Nations, during which he also served as Israel's Ambassador to the United States for a year.

Ambassador Erdan will conclude four years of intensive actions at the United Nations, and he intends to continue harnessing his extensive experience and skills to strengthen the State of Israel in the future as well.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that Ambassador Erdan was offered to continue to serve as Ambassador to the US, but he chose to conclude his post and return to Israel due to family considerations (two of Erdan's four children will serve in the IDF in the coming year).

"The Prime Minister thanks Ambassador Erdan for his impressive work and his steadfast standing in the face of the many challenges at the United Nations: Ambassador Erdan represented Israel with respect, determination and firmness and I thank him for that."

