גלעד ארדן למועצת הביטחון: התכנסתם בשביל מחבלים אך לא בשביל ילדים ישראלים דוברות משלחת ישראל לאו"ם

The UN Security Council convened for an urgent session, at the request of Algeria, regarding the IDF’s strike on the Al-Taba’een school in Gaza. Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, presented the Council with images of the Hamas terrorists who were eliminated in the school. Strongly criticizing the Council, he remarked: “You convened for these terrorists who used a school as their terror base, but for the children of Majdal Shams, murdered by Hezbollah’s rocket fire, you couldn’t find the time for an urgent session! Shame on you!”

Erdan presented the UN with images of the Hamas terrorists who were the target of the strike in Gaza, as well as images of the Israeli children who were murdered in Majdal Shams, and sharply criticized the Security Council: “The Council convened today to discuss Hamas’ false claims. Shockingly, it seems that you have decided to dedicate your time to listen to the terrorists’ lies while no real concern has been shown when Israeli children were murdered recently be Hezbollah.”

Ambassador Erdan displayed a board with the faces of the terrorists targeted in the strike, saying, “These are terrorists eliminated in Gaza on Saturday. Terrorists, exploiting using Al-Taba’een school as a base for their murderous objectives. These are the people you called an emergency session for!”

He also displayed a board with the faces of the children who were murdered by a Hezbollah missile in Majdal Shams: “While those terrorists used a school as their terror base, these children will never see their school again. But for them, you couldn’t find the time for an urgent session! Shame on you!”

In addition, he further criticized the Council for its disregard of the threat of an Iranian attack against Israel, stressing, “The most unbelievable thing is your inaction to condemn and stop the biggest danger and threat to the entire region: Iran.”

“Right now, millions of Israelis are preparing for a direct Iranian attack, just as they did in April. Iran’s aggression threatens the entire region with war. Yet, you are here wasting time on falsehoods spread by the words of terrorists.”