Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on Monday ripped UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and called on him to resign, after the UN chief insisted that claims he has never condemned Hamas were “misinformation”.

Erdan shared a video of Guterres telling a reporter, “I’ve heard the same source many times saying that I never attacked Hamas. That I never condemned Hamas. That I’m a supporter of Hamas.”

“I asked for a statistic to be made by our colleagues. I have condemned Hamas 102 times, 51 of them in formal speeches, the others on different social platforms,” continued Guterres. “So the truth, in the end, always wins.”

In response, Erdan wrote in a post on social media site X, “The Secretary General’s response proves yet again that he has ZERO integrity. His ‘condemnations’ of Hamas have been empty words when compared to his actions.”

“Since October 7th, the Secretary General essentially justified the massacre by saying it did not happen ‘in a vacuum’. He has focused only on pressuring Israel instead of Hamas. Not once has he demanded the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization,” continued Erdan.

“He refused to include Hamas in the list of organizations involved in sexual violence even after it was proven. He only convened the UN Security Council for the people of Gaza, whilst completely ignoring Israel and the hostages. His sole aim has been to help Hamas survive this war. The SG paints a distorted picture of events on the ground, including ignoring Israel’s massive humanitarian efforts,” wrote Erdan.

“Antonio Guterres is an accomplice to terror and should resign today!” concluded the Israeli Ambassador.

As Erdan pointed out, Guterres has not stopped short of criticizing Israel since the start of the war in Gaza. In late October, the UN chief said that Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 “did not happen in a vacuum” and appeared to blame Israel for the attack.

After his remarks were widely condemned, the UN chief claimed his comments were misinterpreted and that he had indeed condemned Hamas.

Later, he mentioned the sexual crimes committed by Hamas in its October 7 attack in Israel in the same breath as “reports of sexual violence against Palestinian detainees”.

More recently, Guterres appeared to equate between Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on social media, Guterres wrote, “Nothing can justify the 7 Oct terror attacks by Hamas” but then added, “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

He then added, “It’s high time for a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.”