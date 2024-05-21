Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan's accusation that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have a starvation policy "absolutely a lie."

"Israel has allowed 24,000 trucks of food and aid into Gaza," Bennett said in an interview with CNN. "Over 400,000 tons: That's 30 percent more than before the war."

"There's more food entering Gaza, but you do have Hamas, who is raiding those trucks and using the food to starve its own people," he said.

"So then comes the ICC and accuses us. You know that we've lost soldiers that were defending the Kerem Shalom Crossing that allows the aid in because Hamas was bombing that," he asked.

Bennett wondered, "How twisted a mind could you have to accuse Israel of what Hamas is doing to its own people?"