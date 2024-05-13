The IDF held a ceremony today honoring the Israel Dog Unit, along with the many other rescue units that participated in the efforts to locate the victims of the October 7th massacre today in the Home Front Command headquarters.

Certificates of appreciation and recognition were awarded by Major General Rafi Milo, Commander of the Home Front Command, to the IDU volunteers engaged in the field of locating missing persons, collecting corpses, and other work necessary in the aftermath of the massacre.

The effort began 208 days ago and is still underway now at the special center created to receive and analyze remains from the massacre sites, with help from the IDU’s working dogs.

The IDU stated: “Our work remains unfinished, and our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We will not stop, we will not rest, for as long as is necessary.”