אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Shilo Hagar
In Parashat Kedoshim, the mitzvah of Orlah is explained.
Question
What is the special connection between the pepper tree and the Land Of Israel?
Answer
The Land of Israel is like the pepper tree where the tree and its fruit have the same taste. This gives a sense of pleasantness not only in the end, but also in the means.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered
The Gemara in Moed Katan teaches that Rabbi Abba eulogized Rav Huna: He was worthy of having the Shechina rest upon him, but did not since he lived outside the Land of Israel.
Question
Why is the Shechina manifest only in the Land of Israel?
Answer
Since material things in the Land of Israel can be elevated to a level of sanctity, bodily purity can be achieved. Then the imaginative faculty can be purified as well which allows experiencing the manifestation of the Shechina.