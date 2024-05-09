We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Kedoshim

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Shilo Hagar

In Parashat Kedoshim, the mitzvah of Orlah is explained.



Question

What is the special connection between the pepper tree and the Land Of Israel?



Answer

The Land of Israel is like the pepper tree where the tree and its fruit have the same taste. This gives a sense of pleasantness not only in the end, but also in the means.

Gemara: Moed Katan 25a

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Nachshon Vered