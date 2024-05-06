A kamikaze drone which crossed into Israel from Lebanon early Monday afternoon exploded near Metula in northern Israel, critically injuring two Israelis.

Following the blast, a shootout began between the IDF and Hezbollah terrorists.

Parallel to this, IAF fighter planes attacked 15 military structures and terror infrastructure located at a military camp belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan force in the Arab al-Lawiza area in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Monday, 30 rockets were fired at the southern Golan Heights. The missiles caused light damage to a number of homes in Kidmat Tzvi, and to agricultural fields. No one was injured.

Hezbollah claimed that it fired ten Katushya missiles on Monday morning towards what it claimed was a "military position in southern Lebanon." The terror group also said that the launches were fired in response to an Israeli attack in the a-Sefari area about 100 kilometers north of Metula.