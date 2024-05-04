The Saudi channel Al-Sharq reported Saturday that Israel does not oppose the release of senior Fatah movement leader Marwan Barghouti - on condition that he is released to Gaza and not to Judea and Samaria.

According to the report, Hamas is expected to request the release of Barghouti in the first phase of the deal.

An Israeli political source said Saturday that no Israeli delegation will travel to Cairo before Hamas' response is received, stating, "We do not want to commit before we see whether Hamas is flexible." Additionally, an Egyptian channel reported Saturday that Hamas has given up on its demand for guarantees from the mediators for a permanent ceasefire in the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the ceasefire proposal submitted to Hamas by the Egyptian mediators, in the first phase lasting 40 days, 33 captives from the categories of women, youth up to the age of 19, adults over the age of 50, sick, and injured will be released. In return, Israel will release 20 terrorists for each released captive - women for women, adults for adults.

It was also proposed to Hamas that for every released female soldier, 20 terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment and another 20 with less than ten years remaining will be released. The release rate in this part of the deal will be three captives every three days.

It was additionally reported that in the ceasefire proposal to Israel, Israel will have veto power over 200 terrorist names that Hamas will demand their release. During the first phase, Israel will withdraw from densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip, will clear the coastal route for humanitarian aid, and will also withdraw from the Netzarim corridor. Additionally, Israel will allow the entry of 500 trucks of aid per day and 50 trucks of fuel to operate the power station Gaza.