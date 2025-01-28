The Hamas terrorist organization has promised the family of archterrorist Marwan Barghouti that he will be released in the second phase of the current ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, Kan News reported.

A Palestinian Arab source involved in the negotiations told Kan News that Hamas is preparing a strategic plan to take over the Palestinian Authority the day after Mahmoud Abbas' reign - and Barghouti has the highest chance of winning elections.

Barghouti led the terrorist organization "Tanzim" and was responsible for carrying out multiple terrorist attacks in which Israelis were murdered. He was arrested and sentenced to five life sentences and an additional 40 years in prison.

In December, Husam Hader, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and one of the heads of the Fatah's Tanzim movement, clarified that archterrorist Marwan Barghouti was at the top of the list of convicted terrorists who the Hamas terror group demanded that Israel free in exchange for civilian hostages.

According to him, Hamas stressed over and over that "there will not be a deal without him." However, a diplomatic source said that Barghouti will not be released if and when a deal with the terror group comes to fruition.