Dr. Khalil Shikaki, director of Ramallah's Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR), on Thursday published an additional survey presenting the views of the "Palestinian" Arabs living in the Palestinian Authority and Gaza.

The survey showed that over 90% of "Palestinian" Arabs believe that Hamas did not commit any atrocities against Israel civilians during the October 7 massacre; just one in five has seen videos showing Hamas' atrocities. Those who have seen the videos are nearly 10 times more likely to believe that Hamas committed atrocities on October 7.]

The survey also showed that 38% of Gazans expect the war to continue, while over half of those in Judea and Samaria believe that there will be a ceasefire. At the same time, nearly 60% of Gazans believe that Hamas will retain control of the area after the war's end; over 50% of Gazans support Hamas' continued rule - a 14-point rise from the previous poll. A full 80% oppose the idea of Arab countries ruling Gaza from abroad.

Additionally, 70% of respondents would support Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an election pitting him against Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas; if Haniyeh were pitted against archterrorist Marwan Barghouti, Barghouti would win over 60% of the vote. Barghouti would also win a majority if pitted against both Abbas and Haniyeh.

A full 71% of respondents believe that the October 7 massacre was a correct action on the part of Hamas.

When asked whether they would support a two-state solution, 60% of Gazans responded in the affirmative, compared to 35% in the previous poll. Among Arabs in Judea and Samaria, 34% said they supported a two-state solution, for a total of 45% of respondents in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.