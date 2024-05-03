The ISA today contacted a resident of Beit El with a request to come for an interview at his local police station. Although they claimed that it was for security purposes, they had clarified that he was not suspected of an offense himself.

Upon his arrival, the ISA agents began to request information about other Israelis living in Judea and Samaria. The man being interviewed refused to cooperate.

Shortly thereafter, he was arrested for assisting in a murder. He was not allowed to meet with an attorney and the hearing regarding the extension of his detention was cancelled at the ISA’s request.

The ISA claims that he was involved in a "serious security incident." Social media posts by other residents of the region claim that he was a reservist in the Beit El regional defense platoon who was arrested for fatally shooting a Palestinian during a riot that took place outside his assigned area of operations.