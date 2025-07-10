The State Prosecutor announced today (Thursday) to Member of Knesset Tali Gottlieb that the Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, is considering filing criminal charges against her, pending a hearing, for a suspected violation of the ISA Law.

MK Gottlieb allegedly published confidential information when she tweeted that the partner of protest activist Shikma Bresler is employed by the ISA. Revealing the identity of an ISA agent is considered an offense against State security.

Gottlieb was summoned twice for police questioning regarding the publication, but did not appear for questioning on both occasions. She claims she has immunity due to her parliamentary role, and therefore is not obligated to report for questioning.

Gottlieb responded, "Revealing Bresler's partner, the inciter and insurgent, leader of the civil disobedience that led, along with her comrades, Israel to the brink of ruin, was done as part of and for fulfilling my duty, exactly why my parliamentary immunity exists."

She clarified, "Just as I did not appear for the investigation, I do not intend to appear for a hearing! The Attorney General is invited to act as she wishes, and I will stand by my immunity in the Knesset. I advise Miara to start working on the text of the petition she will submit regarding me. For those who understand, 'He who trusts in the Lord, mercy shall surround him.'"

Minister Ben-Gvir responded, "I express full support for Member of Knesset Tali Gottlieb, who fights fearlessly for freedom of expression and exposing the truth to the public. Attempting to intimidate her through a criminal investigation is a severe cause for concern. Turning a public and ethical struggle into a criminal offense is unacceptable. MK Gottlieb acted out of a sense of duty, not with intent to harm state security, and attempts to deter her will not succeed."

"It is clear to any reasonable person that I acted as part of my duty, and for fulfilling my duty, and that immunity according to Section 1 of the law cannot be removed, and it is not possible to file an indictment for actions done within or for the role of a member of Knesset," she argued after being summoned for investigations.

Among other things, Gottlieb published a theory based on a publication on the Edna Carnival website, which claimed that Bresler's partner had contact with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar before the October 7th massacre and was even arrested on charges of treason.

Previously, MK Gottlieb tweeted that Mossad head David Barnea met with Bresler. In response, the Prime Minister's Office, on behalf of the Mossad, issued a sweeping denial: "Absolute fake news. The Mossad chief did not meet with Shikma Bresler."