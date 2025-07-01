The IDF spokesman released recordings of conversations between an ISA officer and Gaza residents who were in the centers of humanitarian aid distribution that attested that Hamas had shot at the residents and robbed them of the aid they had received.

"That's how Hamas operates," said one of the men who spoke with the Israeli officer. "They deliberately shoot at the people. Whoever is dealing with the people there are thieves. They want to show the people that the army will shoot at them and that no one will go there."

"Those who go to take the aid are set upon by bandits. They shot at some people, they rob people of the aid," said a second man, who also claimed that Hamas was distorting the death toll.

Five Palestinian employees of the GHF, the organization that operates the distribution centers in Gaza, were killed in a Hamas attack on their bus in June. "The staff were brutally attacked by Hamas. There are many wounded, and we think that some of our staff have been taken hostage."

According to the foundation's employees, the attack took place last night around 10 p.m., when a bus carrying more than 20 local Palestinian Arab staff members who were working alongside the American staffers passed by on its way to a distribution center in the Khan Yunis area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a joint statement saying they had instructed the IDF to devise a plan to prevent Hamas from taking over the humanitarian aid entering northern Gaza. According to the statement, information had been received that Hamas was taking over the aid and stealing it from the people of Gaza. The statement said that the IDF must present this plan within 48 hours. The statement was issued on Wednesday, six days ago.