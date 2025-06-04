תיעוד מפעילות צה"ל ביהודה ושומרון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Nine wanted individuals were apprehended in a recent IDF operation with direction of ISA intelligence. Among them were key weapons dealers. One of the apprehended suspects was the weapons dealer who provided the weapon to the terrorist who carried out the shooting toward IDF soldiers at the Homesh military post.

Additionally, an M-16 rifle was located and confiscated during searches, along with additional weapons.

Furthermore, over the past day, Israeli security forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria, apprehended 15 wanted individuals and confiscated seven weapons.

The suspects who were apprehended and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the ISA and Israel Police for further questioning. No IDF injuries were reported.