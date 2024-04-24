תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

On Tuesday night, following intelligence reports and operational identification, IAF fighter jets targeted two Hamas launch posts in southern Gaza.

The launch posts were loaded with rockets and were struck before any launches were fired toward Israel. The IDF strike was conducted after taking precautions to mitigate harm to civilians.

The IDF continues to operate in the central Gaza corridor and over the past day, eliminated terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure.

Rocket launchers placed near a shelter tent IDF spokesperson

In one of the strikes, terrorists were identified in proximity to the troops and were eliminated by IDF tank fire.

As part of the activity, fighter jets struck military targets.

Throughout the past day, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck over 50 targets. Furthermore, an IAF aircraft struck an operational tunnel shaft and additional terror infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip.

