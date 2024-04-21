The state attorney's office filed an indictment with the Be'er Sheva Magistrate's Court against Sabah Haniyeh, 57, the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, for incitement and identifying with a terrorist organization.

The indictment states that on October 9, Haniyeh sent dozens of contacts, including her terrorist brother, WhatsApp messages that included words of praise, sympathy, and encouragement for the actions of Hamas and its part in the mass atrocities committed on October 7.

Among other things, she wrote in Arabic praise for Hamas terrorists and prayers for their victory.

Haniyeh called on Allah to "scatter" and "destroy" Hamas's enemies by "cutting off their lives" and forcing them to "be busy with their corpses."

In another post, she wrote, "O God, count them in number and kill them and do not leave any of them."

The case was investigated by the central unit of the Negev Police Department in the Israel Police.

Haniyeh was arrested on April 1. During her arrest, law enforcement seized about a million NIS in cash, a gold bar, and other items. In the meantime, a financial investigation was opened which will also target other family members who were involved.

In addition, the arch-terrorist's sister's social security pension has been denied and she will even be fined retroactively.