The Hamas terrorist organization is considering carrying out assassinations of Israelis abroad to take revenge for the assassination of its leader Ismail Haniyeh last month, Channel 12 News reported.

The report, which cites Arab sources, comes as Israel continues to wait for the attack Iran has been threatening to launch since Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran.

The Hamas terrorist organization, like Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad, is an Iranian proxy that accepts funding, weapons, and orders from Tehran. Its ability to retaliate against Israel directly for the assassination of Haniyeh is limited given the losses it has suffered since the war in Gaza began.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh's assassination.