A top Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRCG) commander has stressed that despite the delay, Iran still plans to avenge the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the Tehran Times reported.

Haniyeh was eliminated in Tehran in July, just hours after the IDF confirmed the elimination of Hezbollah's second-in-command Fuad Shukr in Lebanon.

In a statement, Saturday the IRGC's Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi emphasized that the Iranian response is "certain," but will be carried out at a time when Iran deems appropriate.

Speaking during a Saturday morning ceremony, Naqdi said, "Revenge is certain, and we have made it clear on multiple occasions. There is no doubt about it. The retaliation must happen at the right time to be effective."

Criticizing the US, who he claimed is Israel's "sole backer," he added, "The US is complicit in the atrocities in Gaza."

Naqdi also hinted that Iran's revenge is already underway, adding that the Iranian public could expect positive news.