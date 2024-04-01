The raid on the home of Ismail Haniyeh's sister

Officers from the Southern District Border Police, Negev Yasam (special riot police), the Israel Police Aeriel Formation, and regional and national intelligence units raided the home of the sister of Hamas political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh in Tel Sheva in southern Israel.

She is suspected of corresponding with Hamas terrorists, and sympathizing with a terror organization while inciting and supporting acts of terror in Israel.

During the raid, law enforcement found documents, media, telephones, and other evidence connecting the suspect to severe security offenses against the State of Israel.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Cohen oversaw the operation by the Negev Precinct and the participating forces under the command of Assistant Commissioner Efi Shiman and praised the cooperation between Israel Police and the state's security system in tending to those who incite violence and acts of terror and those who sympathize and support terror organizations and terrorists during times of war and peace.

Several months ago it was reported that family members of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were receiving critical treatment in Israeli hospitals.

The son of his sister was hospitalized in the ICU of Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

A senior member of the hospital staff claimed that the patient was a member of a Bedouin family with Israeli citizenship.