An urgent discussion was held this week in the Prime Minister's Office, in which scenarios of concern were brought up, including serious concerns over the possibility of international arrest warrants being issued at the International Criminal Court in The Hague against senior Israeli security and political officials, including against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the chance of such arrest warrants being issued has increased dramatically - and it is believed there could be a first attempt to issue such warrants by the end of the next month.

During the consultations, the issues of a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, statements by several countries that Israel violates international law, as well as the treatment of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip in a manner that violates the Fourth Geneva Convention, came up.

The discussion was attended by Minister Ron Dermer, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Foreign Minister Israel Katz, along with professional officials and jurists.

At the conclusion of the discussion, a decision was made to try to take some last-minute urgent actions vis-à-vis the International Criminal Court in The Hague and also vis-à-vis influential political parties, in order to prevent the issuance of the arrest warrants.