The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement on Monday morning ahead of the expected release of kidnapped soldier Edan Alexander.

"The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander without concessions is made possible due to the firm policy we have led, with the backing of President Trump, and thanks to the military pressure exerted by IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip," the statement said.

It added, "Israel has not committed to any ceasefire or release of terrorists, only to a safe corridor to facilitate Edan’s release."

"We are in critical days during which a deal is on the table for Hamas that would enable the release of our hostages. Negotiations will continue under fire while preparations are made to intensify the fighting," the statement concluded.

During the night, an Israeli official clarified that Alexander’s release was achieved thanks to the policy of applying military pressure on Hamas and its execution on the ground by the IDF.

"Hamas understood that it needed to make a gesture to the Americans because this is its only way to try to prevent the expansion of the war. Thanks to military pressure, Hamas has so far agreed to release most of our hostages, regardless of foreign passports. We will continue to do everything to free all our hostages," the official said.

The official added, "Hamas is receiving nothing in return for Edan’s release, and there is no ceasefire. To ensure his release, a safe corridor will be established to extract him from the Gaza Strip."

The Israeli official further clarified that "negotiations for the original Witkoff outline, which Israel agreed to, will continue under fire. If Hamas agrees to the outline, the expansion of the war will be delayed to carry out the deal and release our hostages."

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday night that Alexander, a dual US-Israeli citizen who has been held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, will be freed.

“I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!” he added.

Alexander, who was abducted on October 7, 2023, while serving in the IDF, is the last living US citizen in Hamas captivity.

Later on Sunday night, the US envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, published to his X account a photo of him with Yael Alexander, mother of Edan, as they make their way to Israel.

"On this Mother’s Day, it is my honor to travel with Edan Alexander’s mom Yael for reunion of her son from Hamas. Thank you President Trump for your commitment to bringing all Americans home," Boehler wrote.