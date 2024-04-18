National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday evening called for the War Cabinet to be disbanded.

"In Gaza - pictures of thousands bathing on the beach. In the north - Hezbollah saw that the concept cabinet was not responding to the attack of hundreds of missiles from Iran into Israeli territory, so it raised its head and took another step in the aggression against us that today cost us wounded soldiers."

"It's time to dismantle the concept cabinet, stop the policy of containment and proportionality and show our enemies who’s in charge. As long as the current policy of the concept cabinet continues, unfortunately - absolute victory is getting farther and farther away," said Ben Gvir.

The Yediot Aharonot newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday that Shas chairman Aryeh Deri led the moderate line against an attack on Iran in both the War Cabinet and in the expanded cabinet, contrary to the position of Ben Gvir, who together with other ministers demanded a significant and painful attack.

In the past, Ben Gvir demanded that he or a representative on his behalf be included in the War Cabinet, and was refused.