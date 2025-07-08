The Minister of National Security, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, will hold a meeting in the coming days with senior Israel Police officers, intending to discuss the policy of strip-searching detainees during protests across the country.

The meeting will take place following complaints received about various protest events, particularly after the case of Re'ut Ben Chaim, an activist in the Tzav 9 organization, who claimed to have undergone a strip search.

According to sources close to Ben Gvir, "Stripping detainees should only be conducted when there is a legal justification, and in a manner that respects human rights."

The discussion is expected to include representatives of the Tzav 9 organization, which leads the protests to block humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Last week Minister Ben Gvir ordered a comprehensive investigation to examine the case, and as part of this, the Israel Police Public Complaints Unit approached the police stations where various activists were detained to clarify the matter.

MK Merav Cohen from Yesh Atid requested to meet with the Jerusalem District Commander to discuss the issue but was rejected by Minister Ben Gvir. "As was customary during Omer Bar-Lev's period, there is no place for meetings between politicians and the professionals of the Israel Police," replied Minister Ben Gvir.

Sources close to the Ben-Gvir emphasized that his policy is neutral and includes all sides of the political spectrum, and expressed their support for a refined understanding of the practices used to ensure that actions contrary to procedures and law were not taken.