Iran’s foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany to question what it referred to as their “irresponsible stance” regarding Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media.

The three European countries condemned Iran’s drone and missile attack against Israel, which went through Saturday night into Sunday and were in retaliation for a bombing of the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1, which has been blamed on Israel.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné also confirmed that French forces assisted in intercepting the Iranian attack on Israel, saying, "We did what we needed to do."

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he condemned, "in the strongest terms," Iran’s attack on Israel in a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian.

"I made clear that Iran must stop these reckless attacks, de-escalate, and release the MSC Aries," Cameron noted.

Later, the director for Western Europe at Iran’s foreign ministry accused the three countries of “double standards”, noting they opposed earlier this month a Russian-drafted UN Security Council statement that would have condemned the alleged Israeli attack in Syria.

“Iran’s military action against the Zionist regime’s [Israel] bases is well within the framework of the right to legitimate defense stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and it is in response to a series of crimes, including the recent attack on the embassy compound in Syria,” the official added, according to Reuters.

Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones from its territory towards Israel in the attack.

The IDF said on Sunday that out of hundreds of launches from Iran during the attack, only a few missiles crossed into the territory of the State of Israel and caused only minor damage to infrastructure at the Nevatim Airbase near the runway and to a road in the Hermon area.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces destroyed more than 80 Iranian drones and at least six ballistic missiles that were fired towards Israel.