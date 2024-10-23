Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday warned Israel that any potential act of aggression against Iran will be met with a “decisive and unbelievable” response from the Islamic Republic.

“We are not inclined towards expansion of conflict and tension in the region, and welcome any action that is in line with peace and calm. The Zionist regime’s actions, however, are being carried out with the precise aim of setting the entire region on fire,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the meeting of the BRICS group of nations taking place in the western Russian city of Kazan.

“If Israel makes any mistake, Iran will respond strongly. The enemy may cause us some harm, but the response it will receive and the extent of the damage it will suffer will be beyond imagination,” he warned.

On October 1, Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel, citing it as retaliation for the eliminations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian general, all close allies of the Islamic Republic.

Israel is widely expected to retaliate for the Iranian ballistic missile attack, its second such attack on Israel in the last six months.

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant sent a message to Iran as he visited the Hatzerim Airbase, where he spoke with the air and ground teams and expressed his appreciation for their intense activity in the past year..

“After we attack Iran, both the State of Israel and other places will understand what your preparation and readiness processes include and we have very high confidence in your abilities, in each one of you personally, and as a group, a squadron, and of course, we have full trust in the IDF,” Gallant said.

On Sunday, an Iranian military source told the Tasnim news agency that if Israel’s attack plans against Iran include the targeting of military positions, Iran's response will be "definite" and at "a higher level than the Zionists estimate."

If the possible Israeli action targets Iran’s nuclear positions, Iran will consider its nuclear policies, the source threatened.

If the Israeli action affects Iranian facilities and infrastructure in different ways, Iran has not made any commitment to maintain the scope, type and intensity of its actions as they were in the past, the source stated.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)