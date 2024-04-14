תיעוד מפעילות בור חיל האוויר בשעות האחרונות דובר צה"ל

Dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified early Sunday morning approaching Israeli territory.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the launches crossed into Israeli territory.

A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure.

Over the past few hours, many dozens of hostile aircraft, as well as dozens of cruise missiles, from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory and intercepted. Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently operating to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory.

"The IDF is deployed on all fronts, prepared, and continuing to defend Israeli territory," the IDF stated.