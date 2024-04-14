תיעוד מהפגיעה בבסיס נבטים דובר צה"ל

Last night, the Israeli Air Force, together with our strategic partner countries, successfully intercepted dozens of aerial threats launched from Iran towards Israel. The IAF deployed dozens of aircraft into the sky on an aerial defense mission to protect the country's skies, and successfully intercepted unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) and cruise missiles.

Out of hundreds of launches, only a few missiles crossed into the territory of the State of Israel causing only minor damage to infrastructure at the Nevatim Airbase near the runway and to a road in the Hermon area.

תיעוד מיירוטי כלי טיס בלתי מאוישים וטילי שיוט ידי מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר דובר צה"ל

The functionality of the Nevatim Airbase was not affected, aircraft continued to take off and fulfill their defense and offense missions - even during the night, and throughout the day.

IDF soldiers deployed in all arenas are prepared and are continuing to defend the State of Israel.

The damage in the Hermon area Spokesperson

The damage in the Nevatim Air Base IDF Spokesperson