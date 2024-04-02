The British Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) today Tuesday summoned the Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom over the accidental deaths of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees.

Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell said, "Today, I summoned the Ambassador of the Israeli Embassy in London to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office."

"I set out the Government’s unequivocal condemnation of the appalling killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including three British Nationals. I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability," Mitchell added.

"I reiterated the need for Israel to put in place an effective deconfliction mechanism immediately and urgently to scale up humanitarian access. We need to see an immediate humanitarian pause, to get aid in and the hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable ceasefire," the ambassador concluded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the tragic mistake upon his release from the hospital today following a hernia surgery.

"Unfortunately, in the past day, there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip. This happens in war," Netanyahu said.

"We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence," he stressed.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has also promised a thorough investigation into the incident.