British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that the UK is considering declaring Israel in violation of international law, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, the British Prime Minister warned Netanyahu during a conversation between the two leaders yesterday (Tuesday): "If there is no change in the introduction of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, we will have to declare Israel in violation of international humanitarian law."

Netanyahu replied: "In the coming days we will increase the amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza, we are working on a broad aid program."

Sunak asked Netanyahu to allow the Red Cross to visit terrorists in Israeli prisons in order to verify their condition, Netanyahu said that it is difficult to allow visits while the hostages are suffering atrocities and have not been visited even once by the Red Cross in six months but he will look into the matter

Netanyahu's office said in response to the report: "The Prime Minister expressed regret for the killing of the volunteers but stood up for Israeli interests within the framework of the war."