The Biden administration has no plans to change its policy toward Israel after the IDF air strike which killed seven humanitarian aid workers in Gaza, Politico reported on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden was privately enraged by the deadly strike and in a public statement on Tuesday upbraided Israel for it, calling for “accountability” to those responsible and demanding more humanitarian assistance be allowed into Gaza. But two senior administration officials told Politico that is as far as he and the White House will go for now.

“That’s all we have planned,” said one of the officials.

Biden has resisted calls to condition military aid or impose other restrictions on Israel, causing fissures within the Biden administration, the Politico report said.

“It’s just rinse and repeat with the Israelis. The American political system can’t or won’t draw a real line with them and that is regrettable,” said a senior US official.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Wednesday the US is planning no imminent shift in its Israel approach.

“We are still supporting their right to defend themselves and we’re going to continue to do that. We’re also going to see what the result of the investigation is,” he said on a call with reporters in response to a question by Politico, adding, “I’m not going to get ahead of decisions that haven’t been made yet.”