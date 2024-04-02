Over the last day, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck 25 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, including weapons warehouses and other terrorist infrastructures.

During the same period, soldiers from the Commando Brigade eliminated a number of terrorists through precise shooting, including, among other things, by sniper fire.

Soldiers from the 7th Brigade eliminated terrorist squads in the Kararat neighborhood of Khan Yunis, as part of the operation in cooperation with the Air Force, an aircraft attacked a number of terrorists from the air and a weapons warehouse.