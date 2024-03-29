Defense Minister Yoav Gallant achieved significant progress this week, during his visit to Washington, on the entry of a multinational force in the Gaza Strip that will consist of armed elements that will come from three Arab countries in the region.

Gallant updated the Prime Minister, the War Cabinet and the Chief of Staff on the progress - and intends to continue actions to promote the project.

In the first phase, that multinational force would to secure the humanitarian aid convoys that are being looted by masses of hungry Gazans, and also the port located in the Strip.

There are no timetables for the plan yet, but there is US support for it and and agreement to help with the dramatic move directly related to the "day after" the war plan that Gallant is pushing for regarding the future of the Gaza Strip.

The intention is that the United States will lead the multinational force that will be responsible for securing the convoys and providing humanitarian aid, even if the US will not have any forces on the ground. It is believed that, by implementing this plan, elements in the field that are not connected to Hamas will be strengthened, and the deepening problem with the Americans will be solved.

The Ministry of Defense said that the Americans accepted the idea, but conditioned it on the progress of the "day after" plan that Gallant presented almost three months ago. After Gallant's visit, follow-up discussions on the issue were held in Washington, with representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the IDF and the Israel Defense Forces.

