US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Israel will provide security for the port he plans to build off the coast of Gaza that would provide aid to the Strip.

Speaking to reporters before taking off for Philadelphia, Biden was asked who would provide security and replied, “The Israelis”.

Biden was also asked whether he thinks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be doing more to provide aid to Gaza and replied, “Yes he does”.

The President announced the plans for the Gaza port at his State of the Union address on Thursday night.

“Tonight, I’m directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter,” Biden said.

“No US boots will be on the ground. A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into the Gaza every day … Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire.”

Biden acknowledged that the war was started by Hamas when it attacked Israel on October 7 and kidnapped more than 200 people, but also said Israel has a “fundamental responsibility” to protect civilians in Gaza.

“This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined,” the President said.

