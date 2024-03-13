תיעוד: שש משאיות סיוע הוכנסו לעזה בכביש החדש שצה"ל סלל צילום: דובר צה"ל

Kan News reported that while the trucks successfully crossed into Gaza, a short time after they began moving toward the shelters erected by the UN, they were looted and never reached their destination.

Israel intends to continue letting humanitarian aid into the northern Gaza Strip and it is predicted that the trucks will be looted in the future as well. This is until Israel finds a governing body to replace Hamas, in the form of local figures who will oversee the distribution of aid to the Gazan residents.

The trucks crossed the border near Kibbutz Be'eri and traveled on the road that the IDF built, traversing Gaza widthwise, instead of traveling from south to north.

The IDF recently finished dividing the Gaza Strip into north and south by paving a road from east to west, starting near Kibbutz Be'eri and ending at the shore.