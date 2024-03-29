The IDF's Spokesperson's Unit announced that the IDF and ISA are continuing the precise operational activity in the area of the Shifa Hospital while mitigating harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

Over the past day, the troops have eliminated terrorists and located weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the area.

IDF troops are also continuing operational activities in central Gaza. In cooperation with the IAF, the troops eliminated a number of terrorists over the past day.

Based on IDF intelligence, the troops located and destroyed numerous rockets in the area, aimed toward Israel.

During one of the activities, the troops identified a terrorist cell in a nearby compound, an IDF fighter jet targeted and eliminated the terrorist cell. The troops also identified additional terrorists in their area and eliminated them.

IDF ground troops and IAF forces are continuing activities in the areas of Al Amal and Al Qarara in Khan Yunis. Over the past day, the troops conducted targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure and eliminated terrorists during encounters and aerial strikes.

During a targeted raid on a compound, IDF troops located military equipment and encountered a terrorist, eliminating him. The troops also located military equipment inside the compound.

IDF troops struck dozens of terrorist infrastructures. During scans, the troops located weapons, including grenades and additional explosive devices. The troops eliminated a terrorist cell, using tank fire.

IDF troops destroyed a weapon storage facility containing multiple weapons.

IDF ground troops and IAF forces struck a military compound in the area of Nuseirat used by Hamas for terror activities.

In parallel, the IAF continues to assist IDF ground troops conducting activities in the Gaza Strip. During one of the IAF’s strikes over the past day, a fighter jet struck a military compound following IDF ground troops' identification of terrorist fire at them from within the compound.