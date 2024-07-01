Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are denying responsibility for the release of Shifa Hospital Director Muhammed Abu Salmiya from Israeli detention due to a lack of space.

"The decision to release prisoners follows Supreme Court hearings on the petition against holding prisoners in the Sde Teman detention center. The identities of the released detainees were decided independently by defense officials following professional considerations," the Prime Minister's Office claimed.

It added that "the Prime Minister has instructed to carry out an immediate inquiry into the issue."

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant's office commented: "The imprisonment of security prisoners and their release is under the auspices of the ISA and IPS and is not subject to the approval of the Defense Minister."

The Shin Bet (ISA) also chose to avoid taking responsibility and pointed a finger at another body. "A decision was recently made to change the designation of the Sde Teman complex so that detainees will are only held there for short amounts of time. In accordance with this, following discussions led by the NSC, the ISA and IDF had to release dozens of detainees to make room.

"For nearly a year, the ISA has been warning in every possible forum, in writing and orally, about the lack of prison cells and the need to add room, due to the need to arrest terrorists in Judea and Samara and the Gaza Strip. The lack of space leads to the daily cancelation of arrests of suspected terrorists, and to direct harm to the state's security. Last night as well, arrests were forgone, including arrests of suspects who are planning acts of terror against Israeli citizens. Unfortunately, these complaints, in writing and orally, that were given to the relevant parties, led by the National Security Ministry, which oversees these issues, did not help, and the detention space did not increase in a way that meets the needs," the ISA claimed.

The agency added: "Following this, the Shin Bet opposed the release of Palestinian detainees from Judea and Samaria who pose an immediate threat and Hamas Nukhba operatives who were involved in combat and harming Israeli citizens. Therefore, in light of the state's needs as set by the NSC, it was decided to release a set number of detainees from the Gaza Strip, who pose less of a threat, after examining the threat that all of the detainees pose. Although the director of Shifa Hospital meets all the requirements regarding his threat compared to the other inmates, the incident will be investigated."

The Shin Bet emphasized that "without being left a choice, and without an immediate solution for the lack of space, arrests will continue to be canceled and detainees will continue to be released."

In response, the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) published the order instructing the release of the hospital directed, signed by the representative of the IDF.

"Unfortunately, due to false reports, we are forced to reveal the Shifa Hospital director's release order. In contrast to the false claims that were published in the past few hours, the ones who decided to release the director of Shifa Hospital are the IDF and ISA, and not the IPS. The IPS does not independently decide to release prisoners of any kind but is only charged with imprisoning them. In addition, the hospital director was not released due to a lack of space, he was released from his cell in the Nafha Prison."

"Therefore, any claim regarding the release failure hurts the professionalism and character of the jailors who contend on a daily basis with the worst of murderers. The IPS will continue to act as a state organization and will not be drawn into any discourse that has the purpose of mutual slander. If someone is making a claim, let the one who made it come forward," the IPS added.

Abu Salmiya was charged by the IDF and security echelon with using his hospital as "terror infrastructure" over years, allowing terrorists to operate from within it.

In recent months, many arrested terrorists have been quietly released back to Gaza, allegedly due to the lack of prison cells available in Israel.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir blasted the decision, saying, "Releasing the director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza, together with dozens of other terrorists, is abandonment of security. It's time that the Prime Minister stop [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant and the Shin Bet chief from independently managing the policies in a fashion which is contradictory to the position of the Cabinet and the government."