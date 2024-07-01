Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening ordered the convening of a team that will examine the status and identity of prisoners from Gaza before they are released and determine if their releases can proceed following the controversial release of the director of the al-Shifa Hospital.

The Prime Minister's office said that "the release of the director of the Shifa Hospital is a serious mistake and a moral failure. This man, under whose auspices our hostages were held and murdered, belongs in prison."

In addition, the Prime Minister's Office claimed that "already this morning, the Prime Minister ordered a thorough investigation into how this happened."

The head of the Shin Bet is expected to present the conclusions of the investigation to Netanyahu in the coming day.

The decision to release the director of the Shifa Hospital was made without the knowledge of the political echelon or the heads of the organizations," Netanyahu's office added.

The release of Muhammed Abu Salmiya caused an uproar when it was uncovered Monday morning.

Abu Salmiya was arrested in November and charged by the IDF and security echelon with using his hospital as "terror infrastructure" over the course of years, allowing terrorists to operate from within it.

Following his release, Abu Salmiya called for the rest of the terrorists to be released as well, saying: "There needs to be a clear statement by the resistance and the Arab nations in order to release the prisoners. The prisoners need to be present, on the table, in every negotiation until the prisons are emptied."

The Tikva Forum for Hostages' Families responded: "While our loved ones are held captive by Hamas, Israel released the mass murderer and Hamas operative who directs Shifa Hospital - the one who hid Hamas terror nests, including weapons and bunkers, where Israeli hostages were murdered in front of his open eyes. Instead of using him as a bargaining chip, Israel is releasing him together with dozens of other 'uninvolved' people."

Avi Marciano, the father of IDF lookout Noa Marciano, a hostage who was murdered at Shifa Hospital, said following Abu Aalmiya's release, "Sorry my daughter, that even now they continue to abandon you."