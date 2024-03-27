חסימת משרד אונר"א צו 9

Hostage family members blocked the entrances to UNRWA offices near Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The activists prevented the workers from entering and even replaced the sign at the entrance with a sign that reads, "UNRWA, education for terrorism since 1967."

Shlomo Sarid, a reservist who left Gaza, told Tzav 9 activists at the scene: "I served inside Gaza. I saw how UNRWA incited terrorism. Only last week, the IDF Spokesperson reported on weapons that were found in UNRWA bags. This organization is the root of Hamas and we are at war against them."

During the blocking of UNRWA offices, the demonstrators displayed a picture of hostage Uriel Baruch. It was announced yesterday that Baruch had been murdered and his body is being held captive by Hamas.

The demonstrators said: "We thought putting on a presentation today, but with the bitter news yesterday about the murder of Uriel Baruch, we brought pictures of him and told everyone about his loss. We demand that the living hostages be released and the dead hostages brought back home for burial."

The Tzav 9 movement added: "Did you know that UNRWA schools here in Israel teach their students that all of Israel is occupied Palestine. They are raising the next generation of terrorists? Did you know that every UNRWA teacher has diplomatic immunity? That they are terrorists being treated as ambassadors? We must do everything we can to stop this danger! It is right here, in Jerusalem!"

Tzav 9 added that UNRWA knows where the hostages are being held and they are refusing to help bring them home, adding that they intend to intensify the protests there.