פעילות כוחות חטיבת ׳אגרוף הברזל׳ (205) ברפיח דובר צה"ל

The 205th Brigade continues activity in 'Tel al-Sultan' in the Rafah area.

So far, the troops have located and dismantled dozens of terror infrastructure and numerous weapons that were used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

As part of the operation, the troops located humanitarian aid bags from UNRWA approximately 80 meters from a building that previously served as a school and about 100 meters from a building that was used as a hospital in Rafah. Inside the bags, a weapons cache belonging to Hamas was hidden.

The location where the caches were found IDF Spokesperson

Additionally, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists with the guidance of the brigade's Fire Control Center and located and dismantled several booby-trapped houses.

credit: דובר צה"ל

